Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.