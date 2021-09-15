Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 218.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of eGain worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGAN opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.35. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

