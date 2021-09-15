Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.63% of LiqTech International worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.15. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

