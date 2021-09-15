Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

