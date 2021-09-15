Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.37 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,808,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,766,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $16,543,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $15,476,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

