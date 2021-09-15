Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Belden worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

