Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,528,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $473,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXS. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.