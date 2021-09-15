Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of WesBanco worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

