Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $904.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

