Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $294.29 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $213.51 and a 12-month high of $309.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

