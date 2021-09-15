Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Thermon Group worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THR opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.63 million, a P/E ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

