Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.