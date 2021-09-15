Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 131,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $7,078,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

