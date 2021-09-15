Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of AerSale worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

