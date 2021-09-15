Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 29.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 119.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $483,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

