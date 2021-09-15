Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 104,189 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of American Vanguard worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

