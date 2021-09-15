Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 114,526 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after buying an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 596,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after buying an additional 220,052 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after buying an additional 142,144 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

