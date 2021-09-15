Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,355 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

REG opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

