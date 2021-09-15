Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,448 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of CarParts.com worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,063 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

