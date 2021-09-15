Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 282,214 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Knoll worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knoll by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knoll by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knoll alerts:

KNL stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.