Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,522 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 168.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 508,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.