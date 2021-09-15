Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,551 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $87,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

