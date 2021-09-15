Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 69,015 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,015 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Hilltop worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

