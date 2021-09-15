Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,473 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Kraton worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,482,000 after purchasing an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kraton stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.