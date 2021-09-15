Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after acquiring an additional 103,056 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

