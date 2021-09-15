Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

