Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $328.20 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $825,240.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

