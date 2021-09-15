Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post sales of $105.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $63.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $426.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $429.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $478.25 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

RUTH stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.59 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

