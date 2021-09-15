Ryo Currency Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $2,594.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,514.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.74 or 0.07203600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00383076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.87 or 0.01344588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00564186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.71 or 0.00563432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00328286 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,568,467 coins and its circulating supply is 32,451,154 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

