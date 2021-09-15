Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 122,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 405,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGSVF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

