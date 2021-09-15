SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $214,675.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 98.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.98 or 0.07254297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,075.52 or 1.00303886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.39 or 0.00870832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 855,866 coins and its circulating supply is 828,724 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

