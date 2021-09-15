Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $591,223.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00718849 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

