SafeBlast Trading Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $646,196.54 and approximately $139,157.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.53 or 0.01351003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00548794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00325226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

