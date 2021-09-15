SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $54,890.60 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $54,890.60 and $33.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00021070 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.