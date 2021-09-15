SafePal Hits Market Capitalization of $129.05 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002487 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $129.05 million and $21.70 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008283 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018159 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.