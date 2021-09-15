Safran (EPA:SAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.15

Safran SA (EPA:SAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €117.15 ($137.82) and traded as low as €104.52 ($122.96). Safran shares last traded at €107.30 ($126.24), with a volume of 858,260 shares traded.

SAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.73 ($150.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.15.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

