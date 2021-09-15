Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Down 0%

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s stock price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.48. Approximately 723,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 220,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

