SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,410 shares of company stock worth $2,857,832 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

