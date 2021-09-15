Sakura Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Sakura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sakura has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura has a total market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00184497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.35 or 0.07402194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.78 or 0.99889131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.00893727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Sakura

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

