salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of CRM opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.19.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.