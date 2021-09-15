salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

