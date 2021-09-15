Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMM stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 77.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

