Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMM stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
