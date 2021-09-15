Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $45,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.43. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.