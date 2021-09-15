Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.38

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 606762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

