Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNPHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

SNPHY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.