SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Up 16.5%

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) shot up 16.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 122,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 370,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

