Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $531.27

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €531.27 ($625.02) and traded as high as €592.80 ($697.41). Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €565.00 ($664.71), with a volume of 89,703 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €531.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €463.99.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SRT3)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

