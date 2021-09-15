Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.48

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.36, with a volume of 16686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.19.

SIS has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.45.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

