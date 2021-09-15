Savix (SVX) Achieves Market Cap of $252,201.72

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $252,201.72 and approximately $21,530.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00007915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00149950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00806842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

