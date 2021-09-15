Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.42

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 137289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

